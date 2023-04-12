Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 5-8: Chart Are we having fun yet??? (Jarred, Teoscar, and Logan definitely are) By sanford_and_son@sanford_and_son Apr 12, 2023, 2:08pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 5-8: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email the FELLAS!!!! Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports that’s the ball jarred hit Back-to-back dingers: Logan Gilbert, .271 WPA Today’s strike zone by Manny Gonzalez: Cooper Hummel, -.105 WPA More From Lookout Landing 4/12/23: Open Game Thread II Mariners Game #13 Preview, 4/12/23: Mariners at Cubs Let’s overreact to Jarred Kelenic’s hot start Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/12/23: Bryan Woo, Taj Bradley, and Ian Anderson The Daily Catch: Apr 12, 2023 The Mariners’ steering wheel flies off in 14–9 loss Loading comments...
Loading comments...