Mariners Game #13 Preview, 4/12/23: Mariners at Cubs

Well, last night was something. We’ve all been pulling our hair out about the bad cluster luck of the Mariners offense and then they go and score seven runs in two innings but proceed to completely blow it. At least they looked great in the teal uniforms and Jarred Kelenic launched a rocket into someone’s Old Style beer in the concourse.

I love how the camera person lost it and then found it right as the ball blasts down the stair well.

Lineups!

It’s the good lefty lineup versus Marcus Stroman, who is still pretty good. Hopefully Logan Gilbert is better. We need Waltuh!!!

Game Information

Surprise, it’s breakfast baseball!

Game time: 11:20 AM PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest

Radio: Seattle Sports Radio 710 AM

Today in Mariners History

Hey, let’s Remember Some Guys! On this day in 2015, Rickie Weeks(!) hit a 3-run pinch hit home run to force extra innings versus the Oakland A’s and then good ol’ Nelson Cruz hit a go-ahead solo shot to win it on the road. Tommy and Kolten, if washed Rickie Weeks did that, anything is possible for you two! Be inspired!

Notes from Scott

We’ve got roster moves and the Return of the Cack.

Mariners roster moves:

Darren McCaughan, RHP, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

José Rodríguez, RHP, optioned to Tacoma. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) April 12, 2023

Divish says it is indeed windy in the Windy City and it’s blowing out.

Wind is blowing out today. pic.twitter.com/SY5qvSz0v0 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 12, 2023

Mariners are off tomorrow before coming home to play the Rockies. Would be nice to end the road trip on a positive note, so go Mariners!