The Daily Catch: Apr 12, 2023

Happy Wednesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and allergies are kicking my ass.

Here’s today’s catch:

Photos of the Game (04/11 at CHC)

Grid View Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) slides to second base against Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) after hitting a double during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez #44 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after the two run home run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Poll Choose your photo of the game (04/11 at CHC): Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) slides to second base against Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) after hitting a double during the first inning at Wrigley Field.

Julio Rodriguez #44 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after the two run home run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. vote view results 1% Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Wrigley Field (1 vote)

29% Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) slides to second base against Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) after hitting a double during the first inning at Wrigley Field. (18 votes)

54% Julio Rodriguez #44 and Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after the two run home run in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (33 votes)

14% Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning against the Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field on April 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (9 votes) 61 votes total Vote Now

Baseball is the Best

Here’s why baseball is the best today. Inspired by Sarah Langs.

Grid View Homer (Charlotte Knights, affiliate of the Chicago White Sox in the International League)

Ballapeño and Henry the Puffy Taco (San Antonio Missions, affiliate of the San Diego Padres in the Texas League)

Fang (Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers in the Midwest League)

Wally Walnut, Shelley Pistachio and Al Almond (Modesto Nuts, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners in the California League)

Baseball is the best because of the completely wacky Minor League mascots the teams can have. Benjamin Hill at MLB wrote about the best mascots across MiLB that you can read here.