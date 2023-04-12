Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/12/23: Bryan Woo, Taj Bradley, and Ian Anderson

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Steve Drumwright at Pitcher List wrote about the Mariners’ and Brewers’ unique approaches to contending.
- This guy is going to be real good.
Dominating Double-A debut for Bryan Woo. Final line: 4IP, 1H, 0R, BB, 7K, 68 pitches, 43 strikes. pic.twitter.com/gAodVEeHss— Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) April 12, 2023
- The Prospects Live staff wrote about the unique circumstance the Mariners find themselves in with this year’s amateur draft, owning three first round picks, and wonders how the team might choose to use them.
- Colin O’Keefe discussed the growth of Jarred Kelenic and the simple power of improved swing selectivity.
Around the league...
- Marlins infielder Luis Arráez became the franchise’s first-ever player to hit for the cycle.
- Atlanta starter Ian Anderson will undergo Tommy John surgery, taking him out of commission for the rest of the season.
- White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will miss 2-4 weeks with a sprained knee.
- The Rays have placed starter Zach Eflin on the injured list. Taking his place is top pitching prospect Taj Bradley, who is set to make his MLB debut today.
- Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff hit the injured list as he deals with shoulder inflammation.
- The Twins are calling up infield prospect Edouard Julien, who has received a lot of attention as a pop-up prospect in the last year or so.
- Speaking of Tampa, they’re now 11-0 and making history along the way.
THE RAYS— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 12, 2023
the Rays have trailed at the end of just 5 of 99 innings this season
they’re the 3rd team all-time to trail at the end of 5 or fewer of their 1st 99 innings of a season, joining:
the 1884 Gothams (2 of first 99) + 1884 Maroons (0 of first 99)
h/t @EliasSports
- Minor league players are walking a ton in the early going.
Kevin Youkilis' carer walk rate: 12.2 percent— Sam Miller (@SamMillerBB) April 11, 2023
The entire minor leagues' walk rate: 12.2 percent https://t.co/K0XKOnLUtw
- Penn Murfee has a unique release point!
courtesy of Baseball Savant, here's a look at some of the most unique release points in MLB in 2023:https://t.co/MNipo50yby pic.twitter.com/qp3ezEHoXi— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 11, 2023
- An expected change, though Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times notes that the Mariners are not one of these teams (yet).
.@MLB teams are extending alcohol sales to the eighth inning— Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) April 11, 2023
Stadium concession sales have been down, as the new pitch clock rule speeds up game time. pic.twitter.com/vzo6HyuOhn
