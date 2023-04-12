 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/12/23: Bryan Woo, Taj Bradley, and Ian Anderson

Can all of baseball’s pitchers just stop getting injured?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: MAR 04 Spring Training - Rays at Yankees Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Prospects Live staff wrote about the unique circumstance the Mariners find themselves in with this year’s amateur draft, owning three first round picks, and wonders how the team might choose to use them.
  • Colin O’Keefe discussed the growth of Jarred Kelenic and the simple power of improved swing selectivity.

Around the league...

  • Minor league players are walking a ton in the early going.
  • Penn Murfee has a unique release point!
  • An expected change, though Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times notes that the Mariners are not one of these teams (yet).

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...