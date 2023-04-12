Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/12/23: Bryan Woo, Taj Bradley, and Ian Anderson

THE RAYS



the Rays have trailed at the end of just 5 of 99 innings this season



they’re the 3rd team all-time to trail at the end of 5 or fewer of their 1st 99 innings of a season, joining:



the 1884 Gothams (2 of first 99) + 1884 Maroons (0 of first 99)



h/t @EliasSports