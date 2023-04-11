Mariners Game #12 Preview, 4/11/23: Mariners at Cubs

With two consecutive extra innings losses, there’s reason for frustration with the Mariners right now. But that’s the beauty (and, sometimes, the curse) of baseball: One hundred and sixty-two games in 185 days. There’s always a chance to wipe the slate and start anew, though today, that slate has Tommy La Stella starting at DH.

Lineups!

This would have been Robbie Ray’s day to shine, but since he’s on the IL (scroll down for an update there!), instead we see Chris Flexen making his third appearance, and second start, of 2023. He’ll have the A-team behind him, with the exception of the aforementioned La Stella.

Hayden Wesneski is on the bump for the Cubbies, making his fifth career start. In an admittedly small sample size, he’s actually been more effective against lefties than righties, allowing a .258 wOBA compared to a .305 wOBA for righties. Wesneski was acquired at the trade deadline last year and pitched well in spring training, with an effective sweeping slider and a fastball that may have added some rise over the offseason.

Game information

Thanks to the miracle of Central Time, we have late-afternoon baseball again, with a 4:40pm PT first pitch. As (almost) always, this one can be found on ROOT Sports Northwest and MLB.tv, as well as radio broadcasts on 710 AM Seattle Sports and Mariners.com.

Today in Mariners history

How can I pick anything other than the Mariners’ 7–6 win on April 11, 2019, putting them at 13–2 in the first 15 games of the season? Mitch Haniger hit a two-run triple in the 9th and Daniel Vogelbach’s 10th inning dinger put the M’s on top for good in the 10th. Too bad the rest of the season.....didn’t go as well.

Notes from Scott’s presser

We have a bunch of injury updates!

Servais talked with Robbie Ray via zoom today. Ray hasn’t started throwing yet but feels good. They hope he will be cleared to start light throwing again in the coming day. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 11, 2023

Good to hear, but I’ll remain concerned until positive reports come in after Ray’s bullpens.

Dylan Moore wasn’t feeling quite ready to play in games this week. He will meet the team in Seattle on Friday and workout a few days before going out on a rehab assignment — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 11, 2023

Ugh. I’m already tired with “utility man” Tommy La Stella, since he doesn’t actually seem to play in the field.

Cade Marlowe and Taylor Trammell are moving closer to playing in games. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 11, 2023

“Moving closer” is so nebulous as to render the phrase meaningless, but hey! The sun is shining and I’m feeling hopeful. Go M’s.