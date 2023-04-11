The Daily Catch: Apr 11, 2023

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I spent a whole weekend with a friend and now she’s getting baseball-related targeted ads. Hehehehe.

Photos of the Week (Apr 3 - Apr 9)

Grid View APRIL 03: Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

APRIL 04: Ty France #23 doouses Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners with water after beating the Los Angeles Angels 11-2 at T-Mobile Park on April 04, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

APRIL 05: Logan O’Hoppe #14 of the Los Angeles Angels tags out Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners at home plate during the first inning at T-Mobile Park on April 05, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

APRIL 07: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the sixth inning of the home opener against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 07, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

APRIL 08: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits a single during the eighth inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

APRIL 09: Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) throws to first base for an out as umpire Nate Tomlinson (114) ducks out of the way of the throw during the tenth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on April 9, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Photos of the Game (Apr 10 at CHC)

Grid View Cooper Hummel #21 of the Seattle Mariners stops at second base for a double in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs won 3-2 in 10 innings. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his 414-foot game-tying solo home run with Eugenio Suarez #28 in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs went on to win in 10 innings. Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic (10) watches his solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) doubles against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

