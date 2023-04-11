Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/11/23: Jarred Kelenic, Joey Bart, and Aaron Civale

In Mariners news...
- That ball was CRUSHED.
.@jarredkelenic off the scoreboard! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/a5LJy4kgn5— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 11, 2023
- Prior to last night’s game, the Mariners selected RHP Jose Rodriguez from Triple-A Tacoma, and optioned RHP JB Bukauskas to Triple-A Tacoma. Infielder Nick Solak was additionally designated for assignment.
Around the league...
- Just like they drew it up.
You have to see this to believe it.— MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2023
The @Mets roll two infield singles just inside the foul line to the same exact spot. pic.twitter.com/bEkzP4DYTp
- San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart has been reinstated from the injured list after finishing his rehab assignment, with catcher Austin Wynns being DFA’d in a corresponding move.
- The Cleveland Guardians have placed RHP Aaron Civale on the IL with a left oblique strain, and the Guardians have selected the contract of RHP Peyton Battenfield to take Civale’s place on the active roster.
- Securing their 10th win in a row, the Tampa Bay Rays officially hold the longest season-opening winning streak in MLB’s Wild Card Era and have surpassed the 2003 Kansas City Royals.
- Miami Marlins RHP JT Chargois has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right oblique strain and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury. The team has recalled righty George Soriano in a corresponding move.
Becca’s picks...
- Massive congrats to all of the talented women who got to hear their names called at this year’s WNBA Draft. The future is so bright!
That's a wrap on the 2023 #WNBADraft presented by @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/U7IAUi1HIT— WNBA (@WNBA) April 11, 2023
