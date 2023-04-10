Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Threads 4/10/23: Open Game Thread II By Connor Donovan@kennerdoloman Apr 10, 2023, 5:42pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 4/10/23: Open Game Thread II Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports More game thread! More From Lookout Landing Mariners lose to Cubs, BABIP gods, selves, 3-2 4-7: Chart 4/10/23: Open Game Thread III Mariners Game #11 Preview, 4/10/23: Mariners at Cubs M’s select RHP José Rodríguez, option JB Bukauskas Reclamation Projects: Mariners at Cubs Series Preview Loading comments...
Loading comments...