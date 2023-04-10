The Daily Catch: Apr 10, 2023

Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I spent Easter on Long Island with Mets fans. Sorry about Edwin Diaz.
Here’s today’s catch:
Photos of the Game (04/09 at CLE)
- AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners argues as home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn charges Pollock with a strike during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 09, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the eleventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 09, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) throws to first base for an out as umpire Nate Tomlinson (114) ducks out of the way of the throw during the tenth inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on April 9, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) points to the third base umpire to appeal a check swing during the second inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on April 9, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) makes a catch in front of Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) during the second inning of the Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians on April 9, 2023, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Poll
Choose your photo of the game (04/09 at CLE):
-
3%
AJ Pollock #8 of the Seattle Mariners argues as home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn charges Pollock with a strike during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians
-
33%
Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the eleventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians
-
53%
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) throws to first base for an out as umpire Nate Tomlinson (114) ducks out of the way of the throw during the tenth inning
-
2%
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) points to the third base umpire to appeal a check swing during the second inning
-
7%
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) makes a catch in front of Seattle Mariners left fielder AJ Pollock (8) during the second inning
Former Mariners Updates
Checking in on two Mariners of yester-season. Come back later for more check-ins.
Former Mariner Adam Frazier is enjoying some early success with the Orange Birbs of Baltimore this season. It’s early, but he’s already showing improved numbers over last season. Nine games in and Frazier is hitting .320/.414/.974 for the 4-5 Orange Birbs.
Former Mariner Erik Swanson is also playing for some Birbs but these are the Blue Birbs of Toronto. In 6.2 innings over 7 games this year he’s given up 3 runs, 2 of those coming off the long ball, good for a 4.05 ERA.
Place Your (Fake) Bets
Don’t lose your real money on real bets, lose your fake money on fake bets here.
Poll
Moneyline: Who wins?
-
93%
Mariners (-170)
-
6%
Cubs (+148)
Poll
Total runs: 8
-
36%
Over (-110)
-
63%
Under (-110)
Poll
Batter prop: Ty France to hit a home run (+420)
-
44%
Yes
-
55%
No
Poll
Pitcher prop: Luis Castillo strikeouts
-
90%
Over 5.5 (—152)
-
9%
Under (+120)
Baseball is the Best
Here’s why baseball is the best today. Inspired by Sarah Langs.
Baseball is the best today because it’s completely normal to wear outfits like this to games.
god bless america pic.twitter.com/l5q3U8QXuR— eric nusbaum (@ericnus) April 9, 2023
