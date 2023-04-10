 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/10/23: Joe Musgrove, Oneil Cruz, and Bennett Sousa

Happy Monday!

By Becca Weinberg
Chicago White Sox v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Some highlights from yesterday’s game:
  • ICYMI, the Mariners made a series of roster moves before yesterday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. After placing RHP Andres Munoz on the 15-day IL due to a right deltoid strain, the team has recalled righty relievers Justin Topa and JB Bukauskas, as well as optioned RHP Matt Festa to Triple-A Tacoma. First baseman Evan White has additionally been placed on the 60-day IL with a left adductor strain.

Around the league...

  • Ending the inning in style!
  • RHP Joe Musgrove will push back his return to the San Diego Padres’ rotation after a minor setback during one of his rehab starts.

Becca’s picks...

  • Congrats to pro golfer Jon Rahm on winning his first Masters!

