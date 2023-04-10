Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/10/23: Joe Musgrove, Oneil Cruz, and Bennett Sousa

In Mariners news...
- Some highlights from yesterday’s game:
Gotta (g)love it. #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/ud3Wu7wQK0— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 9, 2023
- ICYMI, the Mariners made a series of roster moves before yesterday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. After placing RHP Andres Munoz on the 15-day IL due to a right deltoid strain, the team has recalled righty relievers Justin Topa and JB Bukauskas, as well as optioned RHP Matt Festa to Triple-A Tacoma. First baseman Evan White has additionally been placed on the 60-day IL with a left adductor strain.
Around the league...
- Ending the inning in style!
The Francisco Lindor-Luis Guillorme double play duo continues to be fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/RvWmp9PsRh— Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) April 9, 2023
- RHP Joe Musgrove will push back his return to the San Diego Padres’ rotation after a minor setback during one of his rehab starts.
Bob Melvin said Joe Musgrove tweaked his shoulder trying to make a play in his rehab start and could have his next rehab start pushed back a day or two.— Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) April 9, 2023
That would, in turn, push back his expected return to the Padres rotation from April 16 to a day or two after that.
- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired LHP Bennett Sousa from the the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations and international bonus money. In a corresponding move, the Brewers have transferred LHP Aaron Ashby to the 60-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
- Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz will be out indefinitely after fracturing his left ankle in a collision at home plate during the Pirates’ 1-0 win against the Chicago White Sox yesterday.
- With a 9-0 record so far, the Tampa Bay Rays have matched the 2003 Kansas City Royals’ record for longest winning streak to start a season in MLB’s Wild Card era.
- A study from Dartmouth College suggests that the recent spike in MLB home runs can be linked to climate change. Part of the study’s findings show that rising temperatures could account for 10% or more of home runs by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions and climate change continue to increase at their current rate.
Becca’s picks...
- Congrats to pro golfer Jon Rahm on winning his first Masters!
Jon Rahm wins the Green Jacket. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WZ2P2ehDP7— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023
