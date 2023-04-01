Mariners Game #3 Preview, 4/1/23: CLE at SEA

Last night was our first “baseball’s like that” of the year, and it’s good to get those firsts out of the way early. Moving on to tonight, we should expect a more favorable outcome just by looking at the pitching matchup. But first, lineups!

Tonight’s Lineup:

Tommy La Stella is DHing again tonight just like on opening day, giving Cooper Hummel the day off. Same for Cal, who’s going to be on the bench while Tom Murphy catches. Slightly unusual since Cal normally catches LoGi. Scott is up to his usual lefty-righty shenanigans though, with at least 1 lefty in every third of the lineup.

It’ll be fun to watch Logan tonight, especially to see what he does with his new splitter. Pitching for the Cleveland Guardians, on the other hand, is Aaron Civale, who may struggle against the M’s lineup. His career K/9 is only 7.95, and that’s with an career best year in 2022. He’s also 28th percentile in HardHit% so look for some smoked line drives tonight.

Speaking of hard hit balls, Cal’s double last night was at 111.7 mph, the hardest-hit ball in MLB yesterday.

News:

Robbie Ray has been placed on the 15-day IL with a flexor strain. Chris Flexen will fill his spot in the rotation, and Gabe Speier has been called up to join Seattle’s bullpen in the meantime. If you’d like to read more about Gabe, Becca did a great write-up of him here.

Scott’s Pregame Notes:

Scott specified that Robbie’s soreness is in his forearm, and say that he’ll be down “for a couple weeks and hopefully good to go after that.” Scott did say that it’s grade 1, which is good news.

Scott also said that Logan has been dominant and the next step is for him to keep control of his pitch count to go deep into games. Scott said the main thing is doing away with uncompetitive misses and making sure every pitch has a purpose.

Finally, Scott praised the fans for another sellout crowd, while joking that he’s sad that the T-Mobile crew only have so many Julio bobbleheads and that he probably can’t get one.

Tonight’s game information:

Plenty of ways to keep up with the game tonight. It’ll be on ROOT Sports with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers on the call. Rick Rizzs and Aarons Goldsmith will be live on Seattle Sports 710 AM. And finally, the game will also be on FS1 with Adam Amin and Eric Karros calling it for a national audience.

Today is Mariners History (April 1):