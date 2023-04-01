 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/1/23: Nick Solak, Jake Cronenworth, and Anthony Rendon

Happy Saturday!

By Anders Jorstad
Arizona Diamondbacks v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy April! Let’s dive into it.

In Mariners news...

  • In case you missed it, the Mariners added some more infield depth.

Around the league...

  • The Minor League Players’ Union approved their first-ever collective bargaining agreement! One thing I didn’t realize was that before now, minor leaguers could not earn money on their name, image, and likeness.
  • The Padres have agreed to a seven-year contract extension with infielder Jake Cronenworth.
  • Rumor has it that the Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have made significant progress towards a contract extension, but talks have hit a snag as the two debate over whether or not to include an opt-out clause.
  • After their Opening Day loss to the A’s, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon got into a brief altercation with a fan. The league is investigating the incident.
  • Yeah, those are some pretty bad fits.
  • Bring back team captains in baseball!

