Mariners Moose Tracks, 4/1/23: Nick Solak, Jake Cronenworth, and Anthony Rendon

In Mariners news...
- In case you missed it, the Mariners added some more infield depth.
INF César Hernández is in agreement with the Seattle #Mariners. It’s a Minor League deal, sources tell @ElExtrabase.— Daniel Álvarez-Montes (@DanielAlvarezEE) March 31, 2023
Welcome to the PNW, Nick Solak!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 31, 2023
We have acquired the INF/OF from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations. Solak will be optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
Around the league...
- The Minor League Players’ Union approved their first-ever collective bargaining agreement! One thing I didn’t realize was that before now, minor leaguers could not earn money on their name, image, and likeness.
- The Padres have agreed to a seven-year contract extension with infielder Jake Cronenworth.
- Rumor has it that the Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have made significant progress towards a contract extension, but talks have hit a snag as the two debate over whether or not to include an opt-out clause.
- After their Opening Day loss to the A’s, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon got into a brief altercation with a fan. The league is investigating the incident.
- Yeah, those are some pretty bad fits.
Tim Anderson has some thoughts on the "different" outfit choices from his fellow 2013 #MLBDraft alum. pic.twitter.com/EMMBJltMZT— Cut4 (@Cut4) March 31, 2023
- There are 14 total players who could win their teams extra draft picks by winning Rookie of the Year this year, as Julio did for the Mariners last season.
- The Brewers are calling up top outfield prospect Joey Wiemer.
- The Diamondbacks have acquired former Mariners lefty bullpen arm Anthony Misiewicz from the Cardinals.
- Today I learned that The Big Unit does photography. Awesome!
Opening this weekend, Randy Johnson’s first-ever exhibit featuring his photography from Africa. Will be @FenimoreArt Museum all summer long.— Josh Rawitch (@HOFprez) March 31, 2023
- Bring back team captains in baseball!
Salvador Perez has been named Royals team captain.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 30, 2023
