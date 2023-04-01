The Daily Catch: Apr 1, 2023

Happy weekend, readers. Shay Weintraub, here, and I’ll admit that I tuned away from the game last night to watch the Iowa-South Carolina game. I’m thoroughly convinced that Caitlin Clark is the biggest thing to happen to Iowa since corn. With that said, congratulations to our NCAA Women’s Bracket Challenge winners, ShipstadPilot11 and StripesJr.! No one else in the challenge can gain anymore points so the contest ends here.

Lookout Landing Watch Parties

If you haven’t signed up for our watch parties yet, you can still do so! We have a Discord for connecting fans that live outside of the Seattle market. To sign up, fill out this short form and wait for an email with an invite code.

So far we have 48 invites sent out. You could be next!

Photos of the Game (03/31 vs. CLE)

Grid View Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners scores during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Teoscar Hernandez #35 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after he was taken out of the game during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners talks with umpires during the second inning after Cleveland Guardians scored against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts after hitting a two-run double against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) reacts following two Cleveland Guardians runners scoring on sequential throwing errors during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No Risk Bets

This is where you can pretend you’re betting but don’t run the risk of losing your child’s college fund.

Daily Trivia Question

I went to ChatGPT to create a list of trivia questions and I’m just going to leave this here.

