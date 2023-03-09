Hope Springs Eternal - Are The Mariners Primed For Success In The West? Lookout Landing Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Evan and John are holding down the fort on the podcast while Kate does the real work in person at Spring Training. She will have a bevy of knowledge to unleash when she returns. In the interim, the boys are here to dive deep into the Mariners early spring play and see if they are primed for deep playoff fortune. Who’s stood out at camp so far? Which hot start do we most believe in? Is Bryce Miller destined for summer in Seattle? How are the sore Mariners healing up? We’ve got all the juicy, spring details to savor.

Our migration to the new Fan First Sports Network has been delayed exactly one month, so all previous statements about the new name/network or any other potential changes are still coming, but not until April 1st.

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio