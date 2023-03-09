 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/9/23: Ty France, Mitch Moreland, and Chris Sale

Baseball stuff is happening.

By Anders Jorstad
Oakland Athletics v Chicago White Sox Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Thursday! Here’s what’s going on in baseball right now.

In Mariners news...

  • It’s pretty cool to see Harry Ford be a star on the international stage.
  • Scott Miller at The New York Times wrote about the emergence of Ty France and his role on the Mariners current squad.

Around the league...

  • So does Nelson Cruz!
  • Major League Baseball’s Statcast just introduced a new statistic for catcher defensive blocking.
  • Franklin Van Gurp was a Mariners farmhand in 2021, pitching in High-A. You’ve got to wonder if this tournament is gonna earn some guys contracts in big league organizations.

