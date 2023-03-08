Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game: #12

After yesterday’s off-day, the Mariners are back at it tonight, taking on the LA Dodgers, who are running out...maybe not the most terrifying version of their lineup for a home night game. I’m here tonight at Camelback Ranch, and today got an actual sense of how “ranchy” that ranch is as I wandered around trying to find any Mariners players doing anything remotely basebally. Pro tip if you ever make it out here: escape the scorching heat of the camel-colored seats by wandering around on the back fields if possible, which are shaded by a lovely grove of trees and cooled by a little lagoon.

Here’s who the Mariners brought out to the ranch with them:

Tonight Logan Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners; will he bust out his new split change again? Also slated to pitch for the Mariners: Emerson Hancock, Taylor Dollard, Penn Murfee, Trevor Gott, and Joey O’Brien. If you’ve been dying for a chance to get a televised look at Hancock or Dollard, tonight is your night!

...If you have MLB TV, because this game won’t be broadcast on ROOT. Your other options are streaming the audio on Mariners dot com or through the At Bat app, or you can listen live on 710 Seattle Sports.

As a reminder, tomorrow’s game is just a scrimmage against Team Canada, and we won’t be doing a game thread or recap. On Friday we’re back in action and back to day games with a split-squad game against Cincinnati.