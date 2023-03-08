The Daily Catch: Mar 8, 2023

Happy Wednesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m going rock climbing tonight, what about you?

Photos of the Game (Mariners at Spring Training)

Well, the Mariners didn’t have a game yesterday so there are no photos of the game.

Photos of the Day (Mariners at the World Baseball Classic)

So far the only Mariner to play a WBC game has been Jose Caballero so it’s kinda like you’re voting for your favorite Jose Caballero photo. Actually, you are voting for your favorite Jose Caballero photo.

Pick your Jose Caballero photo of the day: Jose Caballero #77 of Team Panama reacts after hitting a single at the top of the 4th inning during the World Baseball Classic.

Jose Caballero #77 of Team Panama scores after Jahdiel Santamaria # 81 of Team Panama hits a 2 RBI double at the top of the 4th inning during the World Baseball Classic.

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media that is.

Watch this unveiling of the WBC trophy from the Baseball Hall of Fame:

Penn Murfee and Trevor Gott are participating in the 13th Annual Celebrity Bartender Night at the Wasted Grain in Scottsdale! If you’re in town, check it out!

Big fan of Venezuela’s WBC branding and Eugenio ROCKS it.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: There is no player on the Mariners 40-man squad that calls Puerto Rico home. Isaiah Campbell is from Portugal, Matt Brash is from Canada, and Eugenio Suárez is from Venezuela.

According to Just Baseball, who is the #1 ranked team at the World Baseball Classic? USA

Dominican Republic

Venezuela

