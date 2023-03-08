Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/8/23: World Baseball Classic, Luis Torrens, and Lorenzo Cain

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest from around the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Well, would you look at that!
For the Astros or Angels fan in your life pic.twitter.com/PcipIHNoDL— Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) March 7, 2023
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times outlined his spring training observations so far.
Around the league...
- The World Baseball Classic officially kicked off last night, with the Netherlands knocking off Cuba 4-2. By the time you are reading this, the game between Panama and Chinese Taipei has likely also concluded.
- The Philadelphia Inquirer did a study on the six Phillies players who all died of brain cancer and who all played on the same AstroTurf field.
- The MLB staff wrote about five dark horse Cy Young candidates, a list that included the Mariners’ very own George Kirby.
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus previewed the 2023 Oakland A’s season and folks, things do not look good for them. ($)
- Godspeed, Luis.
.@LuisTorrens13 with the go-ahead home run! pic.twitter.com/pSrgekLZSb— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 7, 2023
- Longtime outfielder Lorenzo Cain is planning to retire as a Royal this summer, likely sometime in May.
