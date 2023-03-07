Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/7/23: Bryce Miller, Justin Turner, and Jose Quintana

In Mariners news...
- One of the highlights of yesterday’s 2-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs was pitching prospect Bryce Miller, who pitched three solid innings, allowing only two hits and recording four strikeouts.
Bryce Miller was impressive pitching three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four batters (all below). pic.twitter.com/zNSM1svquS— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 6, 2023
- LHP Nick Margevicius has been released by the Mariners, as the major league camp roster has now been reduced to 71 players.
Roster move:— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) March 6, 2023
Nick Margevicius, LHP, released.
Seattle's Major League camp roster is reduced to 71 players.
- Daniel Kramer at MLB.com analyzes the Mariners’ 2023 top 30 prospects and if/how they could impact the major league team this season.
- Beyond the top 30, Baseball America provides a list of 10 additional prospects to look out for this season. ($)
- Don’t miss out on Seattle Kraken Day at T-Mobile Park: A unique promotion during April 2nd’s game that includes specially priced tickets and a limited-edition Kraken/Mariners themed shirt.
Around the league...
- Some familiar faces are on their way to play together in the 2023 World Baseball Classic:
Estamos ready https://t.co/ooHX2FjFUu— Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) March 6, 2023
- Speaking of the World Baseball Classic, it begins this week on Wednesday! Catch up on everything you need to know about this year’s WBC, its history, and more.
- Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was struck in the face by a pitch in the team’s game yesterday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers. He was taken to the hospital and received stitches, and is recovering well at home with his family.
- New York Mets LHP Jose Quintana has suffered a small stress fracture in his left rib, and the team has not yet announced a timeline for his return.
Becca’s picks...
- Following an unexpected exit from SBNation, Davy Jones’ Locker Room has some great news for their community of Seattle Kraken fans: the site is going fully independent! They need help to hit the ground running, and have provided details in this post for how to get involved and support their new site.
