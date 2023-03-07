 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/7/23: Bryce Miller, Justin Turner, and Jose Quintana

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • One of the highlights of yesterday’s 2-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs was pitching prospect Bryce Miller, who pitched three solid innings, allowing only two hits and recording four strikeouts.
  • LHP Nick Margevicius has been released by the Mariners, as the major league camp roster has now been reduced to 71 players.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Following an unexpected exit from SBNation, Davy Jones’ Locker Room has some great news for their community of Seattle Kraken fans: the site is going fully independent! They need help to hit the ground running, and have provided details in this post for how to get involved and support their new site.

