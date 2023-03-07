The Daily Catch: Mar 7, 2023

Happy Tuesday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I, for one, am excited for Dash’s sibling to arrive.
Here’s the catch of the day:
Photos of the Game
No photos from this game available to us, sorry!
Photos of the Week (Spring Training Week 2)
- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) throws to the plate during the first inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Peoria Sports Complex Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
- Sam Haggerty #0 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smile as they leave the field after the end of the third inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners Tom Murphy (2) rounds third base and scores at home past Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) in the second inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Poll
Pick your photo of the week:
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) throws to the plate during the first inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Guardians at the Peoria Sports Complex
Sam Haggerty #0 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smile as they leave the field after the end of the third inning of a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 01, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona
Seattle Mariners Tom Murphy (2) rounds third base and scores at home past Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) in the second inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields
SM and SM on SM
Seattle Mariners and some more on social media.
Here’s who you can watch from our squad at the World Baseball Classic:
The Seagers have gone country.
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: Luis Castillo started more games in his first full season (31) than Robbie Ray (23).
Poll
Which country is NOT represented by a player on the current 40 man roster?
Portugal
Canada
Venezuela
Puerto Rico
Daily Fun Poll
Poll
The most common age on the Mariners’ 40-man roster is 24. Are you older, younger, or the same age?
Older
Younger
Same age
