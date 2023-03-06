Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #11: Open Game Thread

Today Luis Castillo makes his second start of the spring as the Mariners take on the Cubs in their Edgar Martínez (11th) game of spring training.

Here’s how the Mariners will line up to begin the game:

Also scheduled to pitch for the Mariners: Bryce Miller, Justin Topa, Gabe Speier, Tayler Saucedo, Ryder Ryan, and Juan Then.

And here’s the Cubs lineup. Shouts to their social team, I am very much digging this graphic:

Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski was the return from the Yankees in the Scott Effross trade at the trade deadline last season. Wesneski is known for his frisbee slider (22” of horizontal break!) as well as a four-seamer that can touch the upper 90s.

If you have MLB TV, this game is available through the Cubs broadcast. Otherwise, you’ll need to stream the audio through At Bat or on Mariners.com, as the game is being broadcast on 710 Seattle Sports on tape delay.

As a reminder, tomorrow is an off-day for the Mariners. For some players, it will be their first day off in three weeks, just in case you thought spring training was all fun in the sun.