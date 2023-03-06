Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/6/23: Jarred Kelenic, Trevor Rosenthal, and Mike Moustakas

In Mariners news...
- Plenty of highlights from the Mariners’ dominant 6-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers yesterday afternoon. Let’s start off with another Jarred Kelenic bomb, shall we?
Jarred Kelenic - Seattle Mariners (4)* pic.twitter.com/PtEqDJB0Xa— MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 5, 2023
- Followed by a two-run homer from DH Cooper Hummel:
Cooper Crush pic.twitter.com/ILIt5Lu6wW— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 5, 2023
- Catcher Brian O’Keefe joined in the action as well with a home run of his own to left field:
Here's O'Keefe's homer pic.twitter.com/Pc7C9vMcVf— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 5, 2023
- Daniel Kramer at MLB.com predicts the Mariners’ 2023 Opening Day roster as the team begins their third week of Spring Training games.
Around the league...
- Veteran reliever Trevor Rosenthal has signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers, earning him $2 million if he makes the major league roster with an additional $2 million available in possible incentives.
- Longtime DH and infielder Mike Moustakas has agreed to a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies. The team has conveyed that he’ll be an option in the infield if some of the Rockies’ injured players and/or prospects are not ready in time for Opening Day.
- Following his retirement in 2022, former Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki has been hired by the team as a special assistant to GM Perry Minasian.
- Arizona Diamondbacks veteran LHP Madison Bumgarner made his first Spring Training start yesterday afternoon, and praised the league’s new rules that are geared towards increasing pace of play.
Loading comments...