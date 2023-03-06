 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Catch: Mar 6, 2023

Catch up here. Also, mustard.

By Shay Weintraub
Happy Monday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and the World Baseball Classic starts TOMORROW!

But here’s what we caught for today:

Photos of the Game (Mar 3 vs. ARI)

Here’s the photos from Friday’s game to round out last week’s series of games that were photographed. Come back tomorrow to vote for Photo of the Week!

  • Seattle Mariners Tom Murphy (2) rounds third base and scores at home past Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) in the second inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Fans in the outfield lawn try to catch a baseball thrown to them by Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) between innings during a spring training game at Salt River Fields Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) tags out Seattle Mariners Kean Wong (97) after being caught in a pickle in the fourth inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Poll

Choose your photo of the game:

view results
  • 51%
    Seattle Mariners Tom Murphy (2) rounds third base and scores at home past Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) in the second inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields
    (59 votes)
  • 38%
    Fans in the outfield lawn try to catch a baseball thrown to them by Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) between innings during a spring training game at Salt River Fields
    (44 votes)
  • 9%
    Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) tags out Seattle Mariners Kean Wong (97) after being caught in a pickle in the fourth inning during a spring training game at Salt River Fields
    (11 votes)
114 votes total Vote Now

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Sam Haggerty’s pup, everyone.

See how your Mariners did at guessing autographs.

Congrats to the happy couple! Would you want to be proposed to/propose at the Baseball Hall of Fame?

Daily Trivia Question

March 3rd’s answer: Evan White’s middle name is McKee

Poll

Who started more games during their first full season? One started 23, the other started 31.

view results
  • 28%
    Luis Castillo
    (32 votes)
  • 71%
    Robbie Ray
    (81 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll

Poll

Which historic park would you rather visit?

view results
  • 48%
    Wrigley Field
    (66 votes)
  • 51%
    Fenway Park
    (70 votes)
136 votes total Vote Now

