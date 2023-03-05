Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #10: Open Game Thread

Despite the World Baseball Classic looming and several star players across the league already departing for it, spring training continues unabated. The absence of Julio and Eugenio Suárez looms large, however, and although Teoscar Hernández remains for now, he’ll follow suit tomorrow, joining Julio on Team DR.

For the Mariners, this is truly one of the spring training lineups of all time. Mason McCoy is having a brilliant showing so far, going 7-for-11 at the plate, and is rewarded for that effort with the start at shortstop while leading off. Evan White is back in the lineup after a late scratch before Friday’s tilt led to some anxiety, and Jarred Kelenic will be patrolling center field today. I expect to see plenty of him and Cade Marlowe there in Julio’s stead the rest of the way through March. Chris Flexen will make his second start of spring, too, and should be good for around three innings before giving way to the bullpen - Paul Sewald, Diego Castillo, Matt Brash, Chris Clarke, Brennan Bernardino, and Nick Margevicius are all set to get work in today.

As for the Brewers, old friend Abraham Toro is starting at third, and Brandon Woodruff will be making his first start of the spring. Eric Lauer, Devin Williams, Gus Varland, and Abner Uribe are all scheduled to pitch, as well - but don’t feel bad if you only recognize those first two names. No ROOT broadcast today, but 710 will have the call on the radio - now delay-free! - and MLB.tv subscribers can catch the Brewers broadcast. The Cactus League marches on.

Game Time: 12:10pm PST

TV: MLB.tv - blackout-free during spring training!

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB.com