Mariners Moose Tracks. 3/5/23: Luis Castillo, Will Smith, and Jean Segura

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • LL alum and Baseball Prospectus contributor Michael Ajeto writes about Luis Castillo’s changeup, and why it isn’t what it used to be.
  • Hope you watched yesterday’s game because it’ll be the last you’ll see of Julio in a Mariners uniform for a few weeks.
  • Dylan Moore is starting to work back up to full speed.
  • The team is giving Sam Haggerty all the time he needs to get right before putting him back in action.

Around the league...

  • The World Baseball Classic is right around the corner, and tensions are rising.
  • Former Mariner Justin Dunn will miss the “first couple months” of the 2023 season while recovering from inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
  • The Texas Rangers added bullpen depth by acquiring veteran reliever Will Smith to a one-year deal.
  • Feel good thread for your Sunday.

Nick’s pick...

  • The debate around whether or not AI can create art is officially settled. It turns out that AI can in fact create art, but only if it is coming up with a slogan for the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies. “This Team is Awesome and We Have the Scanned Documents to Prove It” goes so unbelievably hard I would consider getting it tattooed on my body. Honorable mentions go to the Padres with “Welcome to Hell and Like It” and the Diamondbacks with “You Gotta Beat ‘Em, Or You Can’t.”

