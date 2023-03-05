Mariners Moose Tracks. 3/5/23: Luis Castillo, Will Smith, and Jean Segura

In Mariners news...
- LL alum and Baseball Prospectus contributor Michael Ajeto writes about Luis Castillo’s changeup, and why it isn’t what it used to be.
- Hope you watched yesterday’s game because it’ll be the last you’ll see of Julio in a Mariners uniform for a few weeks.
This is expected to be Julio Rodriguez's last Cactus League game before heading to Miami for the WBC. Most of the players are leaving on Monday for their respective camps.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 4, 2023
- Dylan Moore is starting to work back up to full speed.
Dylan Moore has started running and is building up toward playing in Cactus League games in a few weeks. He could get some ABs in during minor league games in a few weeks.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 4, 2023
- The team is giving Sam Haggerty all the time he needs to get right before putting him back in action.
Sam Haggerty was given a couple of days off to deal with some soreness. Servais said Haggerty hasn't felt like he can just run at maximum speed yet.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 4, 2023
Around the league...
- The World Baseball Classic is right around the corner, and tensions are rising.
Jean Segura Lol pic.twitter.com/0rQAlTQhVa— Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) March 4, 2023
- Former Mariner Justin Dunn will miss the “first couple months” of the 2023 season while recovering from inflammation in his throwing shoulder.
- The Texas Rangers added bullpen depth by acquiring veteran reliever Will Smith to a one-year deal.
Will Smith in agreement with the Rangers for $1.5M with $2.5M in bonuses for games and games finished. Major league deal.— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 4, 2023
- Feel good thread for your Sunday.
I want to tell you a story about how baseball changed someone's life in less than a year. It's a story about Argentina baseball, and how the universe conspires in mysterious ways to fulfill our dreams. This is the story of Andres Kim. pic.twitter.com/Mcm83PmbRc— Marce Alfonsin (@MarceAlfonsin) March 4, 2023
Nick’s pick...
- The debate around whether or not AI can create art is officially settled. It turns out that AI can in fact create art, but only if it is coming up with a slogan for the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies. “This Team is Awesome and We Have the Scanned Documents to Prove It” goes so unbelievably hard I would consider getting it tattooed on my body. Honorable mentions go to the Padres with “Welcome to Hell and Like It” and the Diamondbacks with “You Gotta Beat ‘Em, Or You Can’t.”
For the fourth consecutive season, I had the AI create a motto for every MLB team. pic.twitter.com/DE05AkuqnB— Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) March 4, 2023
Loading comments...