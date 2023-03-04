Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #9: Open Game Thread

It’s been a fun past couple days of Cactus League ball for the Mariners, and today will keep those good vibes rolling thanks to George Kirby making his 2023 debut. To the lineups!

Easton McGee, Trevor Gott, Penn Murfee, Blake Weiman, and Riley O’Brien are all set to get some work in after Kirby’s scheduled two innings, and soak up Julio and Eugenio while you can - most players are leaving for the WBC by Monday. We are also blessed with a ROOT broadcast with Dave Sims and Mike Blowers - yippee! The M’s have a chance to break back above .500 for the spring, and it doesn’t matter, sure, but wouldn’t it be nice?

Game Time: 12:10pm PST

TV: ROOT Sports NW, MLB.tv - no blackouts during spring!

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports, MLB.com