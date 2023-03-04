Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/4/23: James Paxton, Braden Bishop, and Andrew Painter

Good morning all and happy Saturday! Here’s what’s happening in baseball right now.
In Mariners news...
- Paul Sewald at the end had me rolling.
“That just looks like an 8-year-old... just squiggles right there” pic.twitter.com/FYrID2jh73— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 3, 2023
- It appears we have some musical talent in the clubhouse!
It was Harry Ford on the sax. M’s had a concert in their morning meeting, Penn Murfee and Pete Woodworth on guitars, I believe Prelander Berroa on drums. Suarez sang “My Heart Will Go On,” heard it was Crawford on the reggae number (good). https://t.co/gEmF1gnWFM— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 3, 2023
Around the league...
- Levi Weaver at The Athletic reports that upon his retirement, Taylor Hearn of the Rangers plans to return to the family rodeo. ($)
- It seems this man will simply never get back to the baseball field...you can’t help but feel bad for the guy who has gone through numerous recovery processes only to get hurt again.
James Paxton exits in the second. pic.twitter.com/a8lnZmrrpe— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) March 3, 2023
- Former Mariners outfielder Braden Bishop has decided to retire.
- Kyle Kishimoto at Fangraphs wonders why nobody has bothered to sign Jurickson Profar to a contract yet.
- Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. exited yesterday’s spring training game with a knee injury.
- Top pitching prospect Andrew Painter is reportedly dealing with an elbow issue of unknown seriousness.
