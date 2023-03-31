 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/31/23: Orlando Arcia, Justin Verlander, and Max Fried

Some news from a wild Opening Day.

By Anders Jorstad
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals

Hello everyone! The Mariners remain undefeated as we head into the second day of the season. Here’s what you may have missed from yesterday.

In Mariners news...

  • Stop the Ty France slander!
  • The Mariners have added another pitcher to their minor league depth.
  • LL alum Colin O’Keefe has launched his own Mariners blog. Go read his first post!

Around the league...

  • The trading card industry is about to get even crazier.
  • Brendan Kuty at The Athletic reports that the Yankees are trying to lobby the league to remove uniform numbers from coaches so the organization can have more numbers to choose from for players, since they’ve retired so many over the years. ($)
  • The Baseball Prospectus staff dropped their 2023 season predictions. ($)
  • He was a little fast and loose with the key, but the quality of voice is actually pretty good!
  • Don’t try this at home, kids.

Anders’ picks...

  • Good news for Kraken fans: DJLR will be going independent!

