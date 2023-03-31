Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/31/23: Orlando Arcia, Justin Verlander, and Max Fried

Hello everyone! The Mariners remain undefeated as we head into the second day of the season. Here’s what you may have missed from yesterday.
In Mariners news...
- Stop the Ty France slander!
BREAKING: So @ByTimBooth told Ty France that he had an 11 speed rating on @MLBTheShow … France was displeased with all of his ratings and said he no longer plays the game because of it.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 30, 2023
- The Mariners have added another pitcher to their minor league depth.
#Mariners have signed RHP Nolan Blackwood to a minor league contract.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) March 31, 2023
- LL alum Colin O’Keefe has launched his own Mariners blog. Go read his first post!
Around the league...
- Infielder Orlando Arcia agreed to a three-year contract extension with Atlanta.
- The Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list while the right-hander deals with a teres major strain.
- Rockies closer Daniel Bard has been placed on the injured list as he works on addressing his anxiety.
- The Dodgers placed rookie right-hander Ryan Pepiot on the injured list with an oblique strain.
- Atlanta starter Max Fried was pulled from his start yesterday and will likely be headed to the IL due to a hamstring issue.
- Keep a lookout for a trade coming down the pipe today.
Aaron Boone said the #Yankees have “a potential deal going” to add a pitcher during tomorrow’s off-day.— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 30, 2023
- The trading card industry is about to get even crazier.
Made for the moment. Starting #OpeningDay, every player making their Major League debut will wear an “MLB Debut” patch on their uniform for their first game! That patch will then be added to @Topps trading cards, creating the ultimate rookie card. pic.twitter.com/Acs5dxZWRD— MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2023
- Brendan Kuty at The Athletic reports that the Yankees are trying to lobby the league to remove uniform numbers from coaches so the organization can have more numbers to choose from for players, since they’ve retired so many over the years. ($)
- The Baseball Prospectus staff dropped their 2023 season predictions. ($)
- He was a little fast and loose with the key, but the quality of voice is actually pretty good!
Adam Wainwright sang the National Anthem for Opening Day pic.twitter.com/PkEdmGzstZ— Baseball King (@BasebaIlKing) March 30, 2023
- Don’t try this at home, kids.
Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/qankLwE5sW— maze (@Mazeaveli) March 31, 2023
Anders’ picks...
- Good news for Kraken fans: DJLR will be going independent!
Attention friends!— Davy Jones' Locker Room (@DavyJonesLR) March 29, 2023
Davy Jones' Locker Room will be offline for a day or so as we switch hosts while we go independent. The site will freeze tomorrow and will reopen on Saturday.
We have a lot of new, fresh content ideas planned and we are so excited.
Loading comments...