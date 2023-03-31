The Daily Catch: Mar 31, 2023

Happy Friday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I got home just in time to watch Ty France do this:
Can you believe we get to watch baseball AGAIN today??
Lookout Landing Watch Parties
If you haven’t signed up for our watch parties yet, you can still do so! We have a Discord for connecting fans that live outside of the Seattle market. To sign up, fill out this short form and wait for an email with an invite code.
Photos of the Game (3/30 vs. CLE)
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smiles prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners holds the AL Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger trophies with Ichiro Suzuki and Edgar Martinez during Opening Day against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners is acknowledged before the game against the Cleveland Guardians during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images
- Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his three run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Ty France #23 and Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate with teammates after the Mariners defeated the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images
- Tom Murphy #2 douses Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners after their 3-0 win against the Cleveland Guardians during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Pick your photo of the game (3/30 vs. CLE):
SM and SM on SM
Straight into the ocean like a true Mariner.
And all is right in the world again.
Yikes.
Daily Trivia Question
We’re looking for trivia question inspiration! Drop your ideas in the comment section.
