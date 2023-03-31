The Daily Catch: Mar 31, 2023

Happy Friday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I got home just in time to watch Ty France do this:

TY FRANCE IS HIM



3-Run blast to give the Mariners the lead! pic.twitter.com/CxiYsOm2Sw — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 31, 2023

Can you believe we get to watch baseball AGAIN today??

Lookout Landing Watch Parties

If you haven’t signed up for our watch parties yet, you can still do so! We have a Discord for connecting fans that live outside of the Seattle market. To sign up, fill out this short form and wait for an email with an invite code.

Photos of the Game (3/30 vs. CLE)

Grid View Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smiles prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners holds the AL Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger trophies with Ichiro Suzuki and Edgar Martinez during Opening Day against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners is acknowledged before the game against the Cleveland Guardians during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners bats during the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Kolten Wong #16 of the Seattle Mariners runs to first base during the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his three run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Ty France #23 and Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate with teammates after the Mariners defeated the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Jane Gershovich/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Tom Murphy #2 douses Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners after their 3-0 win against the Cleveland Guardians during Opening Day at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SM and SM on SM

Straight into the ocean like a true Mariner.

José Ramírez is stronger than I am because I would have gotten up and walked out of the stadium and straight into the ocean https://t.co/XmCE2rR2Wp — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) March 31, 2023

And all is right in the world again.

Yikes.

Karinchak after that pitch clock violation pic.twitter.com/EslBCEu5P2 — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) March 31, 2023

No Risk Bets

This is where you can pretend you’re betting but don’t run the risk of losing your child’s college fund.

Daily Trivia Question

