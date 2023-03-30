Opening Day Open Game Thread #3

We are entering the eighth and the Guardians still have not scored. That’s good! The Mariners also have not scored. That’s bad! Matt Brash is on now and struck out his first batter. That’s good! That means Luis Castillo’s day is over. That’s sad! Because now we have to wait another four days to see Luis Castillo pitch again.

Also, this happened:

José Ramírez is stronger than I am because I would have gotten up and walked out of the stadium and straight into the ocean https://t.co/XmCE2rR2Wp — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) March 31, 2023

Please score some runs, Mariners. And Mariners bullpen, please prevent runs from being scored. Utter humiliation is optional.