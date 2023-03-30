 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening Day Open Game Thread #3

Son of Game Thread

By Kate Preusser
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

We are entering the eighth and the Guardians still have not scored. That’s good! The Mariners also have not scored. That’s bad! Matt Brash is on now and struck out his first batter. That’s good! That means Luis Castillo’s day is over. That’s sad! Because now we have to wait another four days to see Luis Castillo pitch again.

Also, this happened:

Please score some runs, Mariners. And Mariners bullpen, please prevent runs from being scored. Utter humiliation is optional.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...