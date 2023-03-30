 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Catch: Mar 30, 2023

IT’S OPENING DAY LET’S GOOOOOO

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

HAPPY OPENING DAY, READERS! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m landing in Boston tonight just 10 minutes before first pitch. It’s about an hour car ride back to my place but I think I can cut it down to 9 minutes to catch the game.

Lookout Landing Watch Parties

If you haven’t signed up for our watch parties yet, you can still do so! We have a Discord for connecting fans that live outside of the Seattle market. To sign up, fill out this short form and wait for an email with an invite code.

Disclaimer: Invites will not be sent to anyone that mocks pronouns in the form. Don’t be that person.

Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres
Smile if you think we’re getting a W today.
Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

No Risk Bets

This is where you can pretend you’re betting but don’t run the risk of losing your child’s college fund.

Poll

Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

view results
  • 16%
    Over 6.5 runs
    (1 vote)
  • 83%
    Under 6.5 runs
    (5 votes)
6 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Moneyline: Guardians +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Mariners -118 (bet $118 to win $100)

view results
  • 0%
    Guardians
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Mariners
    (5 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Prop bet: Who scores first?

view results
  • 40%
    Guardians
    (2 votes)
  • 60%
    Mariners
    (3 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Prop bet: Who scores last?

view results
  • 40%
    Guardians
    (2 votes)
  • 60%
    Mariners
    (3 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will the game last under 2.5 hours or over 2.5 hours?

view results
  • 40%
    Under 2.5 hours
    (2 votes)
  • 60%
    Over 2.5 hours
    (3 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Mariners superfan Tommy Bentley has the scoop on what’s on tap in the ‘Pen this year:

A reminder from our own Jake Parr:

You heard me.

Daily Trivia Question

Poll

What is the Mariners all-time record on Opening Day?

view results
  • 33%
    30-16
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    16-30
    (0 votes)
  • 66%
    25-21
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    21-25
    (0 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll

Poll

Where are you watching the game tonight?

view results
  • 50%
    At T-Mobile Park!
    (2 votes)
  • 50%
    At someone’s house (or your own)
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    At a bar (or similar establishment)
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    At work
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Pssh I’ll be asleep
    (0 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...