The Daily Catch: Mar 30, 2023

HAPPY OPENING DAY, READERS! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m landing in Boston tonight just 10 minutes before first pitch. It’s about an hour car ride back to my place but I think I can cut it down to 9 minutes to catch the game.

Lookout Landing Watch Parties

If you haven’t signed up for our watch parties yet, you can still do so! We have a Discord for connecting fans that live outside of the Seattle market. To sign up, fill out this short form and wait for an email with an invite code.

Disclaimer: Invites will not be sent to anyone that mocks pronouns in the form. Don’t be that person.

No Risk Bets

This is where you can pretend you’re betting but don’t run the risk of losing your child’s college fund.

Poll Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -110 | U: -110) Over 6.5 runs

Poll Moneyline: Guardians +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Mariners -118 (bet $118 to win $100) Guardians

Poll Prop bet: Who scores first? Guardians

Poll Prop bet: Who scores last? Guardians

Poll Will the game last under 2.5 hours or over 2.5 hours? Under 2.5 hours

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Mariners superfan Tommy Bentley has the scoop on what’s on tap in the ‘Pen this year:

The Pen taps this year. Gone are the days of Manny’s and Mac & Jacks pic.twitter.com/AWAY0Niv6L — Tommy (@RealTomBentley) March 29, 2023

A reminder from our own Jake Parr:

We are Sam Haggerty days away from opening day pic.twitter.com/kkP8IvKcyy — Jake Parr (@jakebparr) March 30, 2023

You heard me.

HAPPY OPENING TO ALL WHO CELEBRATE AND ALSO ALL WHO DONT CELEBRATE — shay weintraub (she/her) (@ShayHeyKid_) March 30, 2023

Daily Trivia Question

Poll What is the Mariners all-time record on Opening Day? 30-16

16-30

25-21

Daily Fun Poll