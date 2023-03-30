 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/30/23: Julio Rodríguez, Trevor Stephan, and Franchy Cordero

Who’s ready for first pitch?

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Opening Day! We’ve finally made it! If you find yourself watching the clock, willing it to move faster so it will get to game time already, help the time pass by checking out these lovely links.

In Mariners news...

  • GQ’s Joseph Bien-Kahn wrote a huge profile on Julio Rodríguez and his unusual rise to superstardom.
  • Julio himself wrote a piece at The Players’ Tribune about his memorable rookie season and the reason he decided to sign a contract that will keep him in Seattle for his entire career.
  • Hear Cal Raleigh speak about the moment that will memorialize him for generations to come.
  • Coming back to us after a long hibernation? Dealing with a bout of forgetfulness with regards to the Mariners’ winter? MLB Trade Rumors reviewed the team’s offseason.
  • Another Jarred article? Another Jarred article. This time, it’s Shannon Drayer who spoke to the young outfielder about his changed approach.

Around the league...

  • Evan Drellich at The Athletic reports that the next major change the league is looking into is the automatic strike system. ($)
  • Joon Lee at ESPN asked Anthony Volpe’s parents if the young shortstop is ready for the bright spotlight of the Bronx.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...