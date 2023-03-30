Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/30/23: Julio Rodríguez, Trevor Stephan, and Franchy Cordero

Hello everyone and happy Opening Day! We’ve finally made it! If you find yourself watching the clock, willing it to move faster so it will get to game time already, help the time pass by checking out these lovely links.
In Mariners news...
- GQ’s Joseph Bien-Kahn wrote a huge profile on Julio Rodríguez and his unusual rise to superstardom.
- Julio himself wrote a piece at The Players’ Tribune about his memorable rookie season and the reason he decided to sign a contract that will keep him in Seattle for his entire career.
- Hear Cal Raleigh speak about the moment that will memorialize him for generations to come.
- Coming back to us after a long hibernation? Dealing with a bout of forgetfulness with regards to the Mariners’ winter? MLB Trade Rumors reviewed the team’s offseason.
- Another Jarred article? Another Jarred article. This time, it’s Shannon Drayer who spoke to the young outfielder about his changed approach.
Around the league...
- The minor league side of the MLBPA agreed to the first-ever CBA for minor league players, a deal that will guarantee team-paid housing for players and that will double the salaries of players at every level. Triple-A players will still make less money annually than you could get at many retail establishments, but it’s a step in the right direction.
- The Cleveland Guardians signed right-hander Trevor Stephan to a four-year contract extension.
- The Yankees signed outfielder Franchy Cordero to a big league contract.
- The Phillies made a deal with the A’s, acquiring young glove-first outfielder Christian Pache.
- Our good pal Matthew Roberson over at GQ spoke to the Cespedes BBQ boys about how Major League Baseball can improve the sport.
- Sam Blum at The Athletic reports that the Angels will continue to broadcast all road games remotely this season. ($)
- MLB realizing it is in fact very difficult to market Mike Trout on his own.
Mike Trout/Ken Griffey Jr. commercial is fire pic.twitter.com/CcMoPacoGC— Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) March 29, 2023
- Evan Drellich at The Athletic reports that the next major change the league is looking into is the automatic strike system. ($)
- Joon Lee at ESPN asked Anthony Volpe’s parents if the young shortstop is ready for the bright spotlight of the Bronx.
