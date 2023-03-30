Opening Day 2023 - Is There A Ceiling? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Kate Preusser and Evan James are here for the Meet At The Mitt episode 3! With opening day right around the corner, we are here to look at the final 26 man roster as the team rolls into the regular season at full steam. Who made the bullpen? How are Trammel and Marlowe healing up? Who’s healthy? Who’s hitting? We have all the answers. Everyone makes a spicy prediction about a statistical category where the Mariners could lead the league this season. Kate gives flowers to the Mariners training staff for good pitching health and prays for continued fortune. Collectively we try and sus out some of the playing time across the infield in the absence of Dylan Moore and wrap with a smattering of listener questions. Finally, huge thanks to our new sponsor MacDougall Bats! Use the promo code “GOMS” at checkout to support the pod and get a great deal!

