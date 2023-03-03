Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #8: Open Game Thread

Babe, wake up. New Spring Training game just dropped.
The Mariners will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Salt River Fields. I feel like the Snakes should just play their Spring Training games at Chase in Phoenix, but you do you.
Salt River Fields implies the existence of Pepper River Fields.
Today's #Dbacks game vs. the Mariners:
Marte | 2B
Rojas | 3B
Gurriel | LF
Walker | 1B
Longoria | DH
Canzone | RF
Lawlar | SS
Moreno | C
Patino | CF
---
Kelly | P pic.twitter.com/r9CvjL6ByB
No Kyle Lewis in the starting lineup, but maybe we’ll
see hear about him later.
Probable pitchers
SEA: Gonzales, McCaughan, Sheffield*, Williams, Then
ARI: Kelly, Henry*, Biddle*, Melancon, Mantiply*
This is another radio-only game, but count your blessings—the Diamondbacks don’t even have that.
First pitch: 1:10 PT
TV: Nah
Radio: 710 ESPN with Rizzs and Sims
