Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #8: Open Game Thread

This one’s for none of the marbles

By Zach Mason
/ new
Kyle Lewis in a Diamondbacks uniform
miss u
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Babe, wake up. New Spring Training game just dropped.

The Mariners will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Salt River Fields. I feel like the Snakes should just play their Spring Training games at Chase in Phoenix, but you do you.

No Kyle Lewis in the starting lineup, but maybe we’ll see hear about him later.

Probable pitchers

SEA: Gonzales, McCaughan, Sheffield*, Williams, Then
ARI: Kelly, Henry*, Biddle*, Melancon, Mantiply*

This is another radio-only game, but count your blessings—the Diamondbacks don’t even have that.

First pitch: 1:10 PT

TV: Nah

Radio: 710 ESPN with Rizzs and Sims

