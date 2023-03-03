Mariners 2023 Spring Training Game #8: Open Game Thread

Babe, wake up. New Spring Training game just dropped.

The Mariners will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Salt River Fields. I feel like the Snakes should just play their Spring Training games at Chase in Phoenix, but you do you.

Salt River Fields implies the existence of Pepper River Fields. pic.twitter.com/rBO3PnanWm — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 3, 2023

Today's #Dbacks game vs. the Mariners:



---

Kelly | P pic.twitter.com/r9CvjL6ByB — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 3, 2023

No Kyle Lewis in the starting lineup, but maybe we’ll see hear about him later.

Probable pitchers

SEA: Gonzales, McCaughan, Sheffield*, Williams, Then

ARI: Kelly, Henry*, Biddle*, Melancon, Mantiply*

This is another radio-only game, but count your blessings—the Diamondbacks don’t even have that.

First pitch: 1:10 PT

TV: Nah

Radio: 710 ESPN with Rizzs and Sims