The Daily Catch: Mar 3, 2023

Happy Friday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m flying back to the East Coast today after finally adjusting my body to West Coast time.
Here’s today’s Catch:
Photos of the Game
Well, uh, there aren’t any photos of the game. Such is life during Spring Training.
SM on SM
Seattle Mariners on social media, that is.
Someone send Shannon a cozy blanket.
Oh good grief. pic.twitter.com/5TteeSkGFV— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 2, 2023
Please enjoy one of my favorite Twitter accounts where Pokemon are given sports paraphernalia.
February 16, 2023
Three cheers for Matt Festa (and other Mariners!) as they approach the beginning of the World Baseball Classic.
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: The Co-Pilots were located in Newark, New York
Poll
What’s Evan White’s middle name?
-
0%
McKay
-
0%
McKee
-
0%
McKree
-
0%
McKale
Daily Fun Poll
Poll
If something were to happen to the Mariner Moose, what mascot would you want to see?
-
0%
An Ivar’s clam
-
0%
A raindrop
-
0%
A Seaplane engine
-
0%
A Baby Moose (think Baby Groot)
Loading comments...