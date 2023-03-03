 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Catch: Mar 3, 2023

It’s March 3rd.

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

Happy Friday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m flying back to the East Coast today after finally adjusting my body to West Coast time.

Here’s today’s Catch:

Photos of the Game

Well, uh, there aren’t any photos of the game. Such is life during Spring Training.

SM on SM

Seattle Mariners on social media, that is.

Someone send Shannon a cozy blanket.

Please enjoy one of my favorite Twitter accounts where Pokemon are given sports paraphernalia.

Three cheers for Matt Festa (and other Mariners!) as they approach the beginning of the World Baseball Classic.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: The Co-Pilots were located in Newark, New York

Poll

What’s Evan White’s middle name?

view results
  • 0%
    McKay
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    McKee
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    McKree
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    McKale
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll

Poll

If something were to happen to the Mariner Moose, what mascot would you want to see?

view results
  • 0%
    An Ivar’s clam
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    A raindrop
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    A Seaplane engine
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    A Baby Moose (think Baby Groot)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...