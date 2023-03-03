FanPost Friday: Your 2023 too-early Mariners Spring Training hot takes

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday! Spring Training has arrived, folks! I got to attend two Cactus League games last week and just seeing some baseball again really filled my cup. Seeing a few notable home runs from Jarred Kelenic and Evan White was a lovely bonus, as was a visit to the Peoria Sports Complex practice fields. You can go check out the footage on the LL instagram account in the highlights if you missed it. Extremely important Ichiro, Cammy, and Guti content awaits you. And I guess I fancy myself a bit of a “scout” now as I think this Julio kid is going to pretty good. Ders is with me on this one, but you decide for yourself!

Did some #Scouting with @AndersJorstad last week at Spring Training, I think this Julio kid might be pretty good pic.twitter.com/wlpzdWR7DH — Eric Sanford (@sanford_and_son) March 3, 2023

Sidenote: I can confirm the teal jerseys look wonderful with the navy mesh hats. Definitely their best ST look since the teal brim trident hats, no disrespect to the powder blues (RIP).

I’ve done this prompt at least once before so I guess we’ll just make it a tradition now. We have a lovely sample size of seven, count ‘em, SEVEN practice baseball game, so it’s time to make some drastic, over-reactive TAKES.

In the comments, give me your top three way-too-early Mariners Spring Training hot takes or predictions based on what we’ve seen so far from the team.

That’s all I’ve got this week, my apologies for the short post. I’m on the road for my uncle’s funeral in Maryland. Reminder that this prompt is mostly in jest. Spring Training baseball is not meant to be taken very seriously, but if it brings you joy, then let it bring you joy and if not, don’t worry about it. The games will count in a few more weeks. Life is short, be kind, and do what brings you joy. Go Mariners.