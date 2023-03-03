Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/3/23: J.P. Crawford, Brendan Rodgers, and José LeClerc

Hello all and happy Friday! Let’s dig into it.
In Mariners news...
- Larry Stone at The Seattle Times spoke to J.P. Crawford about his mentality entering the 2023 season.
Around the league...
- Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers might require surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder.
- Rangers reliever José LeClerc will sit out of the World Baseball Classic this year while he heals from a neck injury. He was slated to play for the Dominican.
- Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas is recovering from a fracture in his left hand, but he’s found success in other ways.
Miguel Vargas hasn't swung at a pitch all spring and everyone knows he isn't going to swing and he has 4 walks in 8 trips to the plate. pic.twitter.com/QpigxPctmr— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 3, 2023
- Well, that works, I suppose!
Wandy Peralta striking out Tucupita Marcano in approximately 20 seconds. pic.twitter.com/XgCXwJXOdh— Lucas (@DBITLefty) March 2, 2023
- Jesse Sanchez at MLB told the story of the kid whose life was changed for the better by George Springer.
- Matt Monagan at MLB profiled the town of Nettuno, Italy, which has become something of a baseball haven in Europe.
Anders’ picks...
- Oh man, this is gonna be good.
The Final Season.#Succession premieres March 26 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/13a4lrKFUh— HBO Max (@hbomax) March 2, 2023
