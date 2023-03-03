 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/3/23: J.P. Crawford, Brendan Rodgers, and José LeClerc

Kicking off your Friday with some links.

By Anders Jorstad
Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Hello all and happy Friday! Let’s dig into it.

In Mariners news...

  • Larry Stone at The Seattle Times spoke to J.P. Crawford about his mentality entering the 2023 season.

Around the league...

  • Well, that works, I suppose!

Anders’ picks...

  • Oh man, this is gonna be good.

