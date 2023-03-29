 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/29/23: Lazaro Montes, Andrés Giménez, and Yariel Rodríguez

Happy last day of the offseason! (preseason?)

By Anders Jorstad
ALDS Game 4 - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Good morning everyone! It’s the final day before Opening Day! Let’s gear up for the season with some news from around the league.

In Mariners news...

  • Lazaro Montes has grown by 4 inches and gained 30 pounds since last season ended. Now it’s time to see if he can cut down on that strikeout rate.
  • This year’s top international signing got some work on the backfields too.

Around the league...

  • The Guardians and second baseman Andrés Giménez are closing in on a seven-year contract extension.
  • This might just be the Yankees’ (or another team desperate for pitching) saving grace.
  • Sergio Romo is the best.
  • When you account for endorsement deals, Shohei Ohtani’s $70 million this year makes him the richest single-year earner in MLB history. And that’s before he signs his massive contract this winter!
  • Luis Torrens was officially selected by the Chicago Cubs for their Opening Day roster. Good luck, Luis!
  • Unfortunately, it looks like the Angels might have a breakout starter this year.

