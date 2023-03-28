Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/28/23: Sergio Romo, Joey Votto, and Triston McKenzie

In Mariners news...
- Second baseman Kolten Wong details the important influence of family on his career and life outside baseball:
Kolten Wong wears his heart on his sleeve.— Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) March 27, 2023
The memory of his mom is always with him and forever tied to his baseball career.
Watch the full story on the rerun of On Deck in the Desert, Wednesday at 8 pm on KONG.@KoltenWong pic.twitter.com/imbBqvy4i8
- It’s Julio Rodriguez’s world, and we’re all living in it, emphasizes Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times in his article on the joyful presence of one of baseball’s biggest rising stars.
- Corey Brock at The Athletic highlights five Mariners prospects who are headed for big things in 2023.
Around the league...
- The next round of Nike City Connect uniforms now have release dates, with the Mariners’ unveiling schedules for May 5th.
MLB announced these six teams will wear Nike City Connect uniforms during the 2023 season:— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 27, 2023
▫️ Braves: April 8
▫️ Rangers: April 21
▫️ Mariners: May 5
▫️ Reds: May 19
▫️ Orioles: May 26
▫️ Pirates: June 27
- An emotional goodbye to longtime San Francisco Giants closer Sergio Romo as he pitched his final inning during an exhibition game at Oracle Park last night.
You’re always welcome home, Sergio pic.twitter.com/Zg1vMlWO1g— SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 28, 2023
- For the first time since 2008, Cincinnati Reds first baseman will not be on the Opening Day roster as he begins this season on the injured list.
- The Milwaukee Brewers have signed veteran first baseman Luke Voit to a one-year deal with an option for 2024, and have DFA’d infielder Keston Hiura in a corresponding move.
- Cleveland Guardians starter Triston McKenzie will miss the first two weeks of the season as an MRI yesterday revealed a right rotator cuff strain.
- Second baseman Nico Hoerner has agreed to a three-year/$35 million contract extension with the Chicago Cubs.
