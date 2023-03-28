 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/28/23: Sergio Romo, Joey Votto, and Triston McKenzie

Tuesday links!

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Second baseman Kolten Wong details the important influence of family on his career and life outside baseball:

Around the league...

  • The next round of Nike City Connect uniforms now have release dates, with the Mariners’ unveiling schedules for May 5th.
  • An emotional goodbye to longtime San Francisco Giants closer Sergio Romo as he pitched his final inning during an exhibition game at Oracle Park last night.

