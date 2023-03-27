Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #30

Well here we are. The Mariners are playing their last spring training game of 2023. It’s hard to believe that just a few weeks ago we were salivating for baseball to come back, and now the regular season is less than 100 hours away.

One last time in Arizona, here’s today’s lineup:

One last tune up. pic.twitter.com/oFmVSJsrA1 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 27, 2023

That, to me, looks pretty much like the starting lineup. Substitute J.P. for Haggerty and maybe Cal for Murphy, and that’s what we’re going to see at T-Mobile on Thursday.

On the pitching side, we’re gonna see Marco get the start, with Diego Castillo, Paul Sewald, and Matt Festa listed as the probable pitchers. I am a Marco truther ever since last year’s home opener where he carved through the Astros, so I’m looking forward to seeing (hearing) him pitch.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Spring Training without complaining about radio only games, so today’s game will only be broadcast on 710 KIRO. Get your gripes in while you can. First pitch is at 12:10 PT. Maybe you can put on headphones and pretend you’re doing work while you listen to Rick Rizz’s dulcet tones.