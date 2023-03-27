Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/27/23: Anthony Volpe, Amed Rosario, and Jordan Walker

In Mariners news...
- Right fielder Kole Calhoun’s departure from the team concludes a series of roster moves from yesterday, including the reassignment of RHP Riley O’Brien and LHP Tommy Milone to minor league camp.
Kole Calhoun's locker was cleaned out and he was saying some goodbyes. With his service time, he had to be notified five days before the season if he would make the team. If he wasn't, he could be released from his minor league contract upon request. Lots of roster moves today— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 26, 2023
- The Mariners have returned Rule 5 Draft selection Chris Clarke to the Chicago Cubs after taking him as the 22nd pick last December.
- RHP Logan Gilbert shares his thoughts on which offseason moves will make the biggest impact on the Mariners this season, as well as the effects of the new rule changes and more on Seattle Sports 710 AM.
Around the league...
- Ken Griffey Jr. is set to be the 4th-highest paid player on the Cincinnati Reds’ payroll, over a decade after his retirement from baseball:
Ken Griffey Jr. is 53 years old and hasn't played in MLB in over a decade pic.twitter.com/3L3M79syrx— ESPN (@espn) March 26, 2023
- New York Yankees’ 21-year-old top prospect Anthony Volpe, who grew up following the Yankees and idolizing Derek Jeter, has officially made the team’s Opening Day roster as their starting shortstop.
- After a cryptic tweet from Cleveland Guardians’ shortstop Amed Rosario amid contract extension talks, neither party has confirmed any details about a potential contract but discussions are said to be continuing.
- 20-year-old top prospect Jordan Walker was informed yesterday by the St. Louis Cardinals that he had made the team’s Opening Day roster, as manager Oliver Marmol praised the young outfielder for his dedication and consistency.
Becca’s picks...
- Huge congrats to UW’s Women’s Club Baseball team on their back-to-back national championship wins at Baseball For All’s College Nationals!
BACK TO BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!! #womeninbaseball pic.twitter.com/p6Vybub5eM— Maggie Gallagher (@maggs672) March 26, 2023
Loading comments...