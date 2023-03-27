 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/27/23: Anthony Volpe, Amed Rosario, and Jordan Walker

Just three more days until Opening Day 2023!

By Becca Weinberg
MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Right fielder Kole Calhoun’s departure from the team concludes a series of roster moves from yesterday, including the reassignment of RHP Riley O’Brien and LHP Tommy Milone to minor league camp.
  • The Mariners have returned Rule 5 Draft selection Chris Clarke to the Chicago Cubs after taking him as the 22nd pick last December.
  • RHP Logan Gilbert shares his thoughts on which offseason moves will make the biggest impact on the Mariners this season, as well as the effects of the new rule changes and more on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Around the league...

  • Ken Griffey Jr. is set to be the 4th-highest paid player on the Cincinnati Reds’ payroll, over a decade after his retirement from baseball:

Becca’s picks...

  • Huge congrats to UW’s Women’s Club Baseball team on their back-to-back national championship wins at Baseball For All’s College Nationals!

