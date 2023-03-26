 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #29

The Penultimate One

By sanford_and_son
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Greetings! A grand and happy Sunday to you all. It’s time for the second-to-last Mariners Spring Training game of 2023. We are so very close to the real thing, friends!

First up, some roster moves in case you missed it:

Here are your lineups for today’s tilt at the Peoria Sports Complex. Mariners are the road team today as the San Diego Padres, the co-inhabitants of the PSC, claim the home side. Logan Gilbert is on the mound for a final tune-up and we’ve got a pretty good look at a variation of your average Mariners starting lineup for the beginning of the season, minus McCoy. J.P. Crawford is expected to sit out the remaining Spring Training games after fouling a ball of his foot, but x-rays were negative for fractures.

For the San Diego Dads, we get another look at the return of Tatís, Jr., plus one more fond gander at old friend Nelson Cruz before the season starts. Best of luck, Neli!

Game time: 1:10 PM PT
Radio: Seattle Sports Radio 710 AM
TV: The Padres TV feed is available on MLB.TV for subscribers

