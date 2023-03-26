Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #29

Greetings! A grand and happy Sunday to you all. It’s time for the second-to-last Mariners Spring Training game of 2023. We are so very close to the real thing, friends!

First up, some roster moves in case you missed it:

Mariners Return Chris Clarke to Cubs; Release OF Kole Calhoun — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) March 26, 2023

Here are your lineups for today’s tilt at the Peoria Sports Complex. Mariners are the road team today as the San Diego Padres, the co-inhabitants of the PSC, claim the home side. Logan Gilbert is on the mound for a final tune-up and we’ve got a pretty good look at a variation of your average Mariners starting lineup for the beginning of the season, minus McCoy. J.P. Crawford is expected to sit out the remaining Spring Training games after fouling a ball of his foot, but x-rays were negative for fractures.

Last Sunday lineup of Spring ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RvVxTLqqk8 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 26, 2023

For the San Diego Dads, we get another look at the return of Tatís, Jr., plus one more fond gander at old friend Nelson Cruz before the season starts. Best of luck, Neli!

Game time: 1:10 PM PT

Radio: Seattle Sports Radio 710 AM

TV: The Padres TV feed is available on MLB.TV for subscribers