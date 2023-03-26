 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/26/23: J.P. Crawford, Luis Severino, and Taylor Motter

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links

By Nick Tucker
Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game One Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Are you a fan of baseball video games? Are you a fan of the Mariners victory dance? Well The Show 23 has you covered.
  • There is swag, there is drip, then there is these sneakers.
  • Mariners spring roster is now at 37.
  • J.P. Crawford suffered no significant damage to his foot after hitting a foul ball off it on Thursday. He will likely sit out the rest of spring, but should be ready for Opening Day.

Around the league...

  • Spring Training stats only matter if they’re good. Here’s a look at fourteen guys doing real good with Opening Day right around the corner.
  • Jeurys Familia is an Oakland A again. Nature is officially healed, now the season can officially start.
  • Dylan Bundy signed a minor league contract with the Mets.
  • Luis Severino will start the season on the IL with a minor right lat strain.
  • Roster cuts season continues, but this round has a special little Easter egg in it.

Nick’s pick...

  • I want you to get the word out there that we back up.

