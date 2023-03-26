Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/26/23: J.P. Crawford, Luis Severino, and Taylor Motter

In Mariners news...
- Are you a fan of baseball video games? Are you a fan of the Mariners victory dance? Well The Show 23 has you covered.
.@MLBTheShow even got the dance in this year pic.twitter.com/W7FKCqbe9v— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 25, 2023
- There is swag, there is drip, then there is these sneakers.
How cool are these shoes that Rick Rizzs is wearing? pic.twitter.com/OxRhy4Wbs9— Corey Brock (@CoreyBrockMLB) March 25, 2023
- Mariners spring roster is now at 37.
Roster moves pic.twitter.com/Kt37Mv8Hzk— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 26, 2023
- J.P. Crawford suffered no significant damage to his foot after hitting a foul ball off it on Thursday. He will likely sit out the rest of spring, but should be ready for Opening Day.
X-rays on J.P. Crawford’s foot are negative. No fractures.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 25, 2023
Around the league...
- Spring Training stats only matter if they’re good. Here’s a look at fourteen guys doing real good with Opening Day right around the corner.
- Jeurys Familia is an Oakland A again. Nature is officially healed, now the season can officially start.
- Dylan Bundy signed a minor league contract with the Mets.
- Luis Severino will start the season on the IL with a minor right lat strain.
- Roster cuts season continues, but this round has a special little Easter egg in it.
Cardinals have optioned JoJo Romero, Génesis Cabrera and Juan Yepez.— Jeff Jones (@jmjones) March 25, 2023
Taylor Motter was selected, has made the team.
Nick’s pick...
- I want you to get the word out there that we back up.
He’s back! Seahawks signing LB Bobby Wagner to one-year, $7M deal. (via @qdiggs6) pic.twitter.com/fPauRLO9la— NFL (@NFL) March 25, 2023
