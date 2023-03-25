Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Games #27 and #28

We are getting down to the wire with Opening Day less than a week away. Excitement! Today the Mariners double-dip with a split squad game, and even better, both are televised and available for your double-barreled viewing pleasure, provided you have MLB TV.

Here are the lineups for both games; the road game starts at 1:05 in Scottsdale against the Giants, and the home game at 1:10 in Peoria vs. the Diamondbacks. If you have ROOT you’ll be able to watch the home game, but if you have MLB TV you can watch either (or both!).

Double the baseball, double the fun. pic.twitter.com/EAmuCs6OFL — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 25, 2023

You’ll note there’s no J.P. Crawford in either lineup, after he was a late scratch yesterday. The Mariners hope he’s just dealing with a bone bruise after fouling a pitch off his foot during batting practice yesterday; he’s having x-rays taken today.

Bryce Miller will get the start in the road game against the Giants. Slated to follow him are Peyton Alford, Sam Carlson, Troy Taylor, Ty Adcock, and Dayeison Arias. This is the game to watch if you care about pitching prospects; Adcock is particularly interesting, a fireballer who’s finally healthy after missing a lot of time after being drafted in 2019 out of Elon (same school as George Kirby). Facing the Mariners will be Logan Webb and Sean Hjelle, the same duo that combined to shut out the Mariners in that 0-0 tie a few weeks ago, so this one is definitely for our pitching-heads.

If you’re more interested in seeing guys who will likely suit up for Seattle over the first week of the homestand, Robbie Ray will start the home game, to be followed by Paul Sewald, Gabe Speier, and Chris Clarke. Speier seems to have the inside track on that bullpen spot recently vacated by Erik Swanson as he’s had a solid spring and also has the benefit of throwing baseballs with his left hand.

As a reminder, MLB has added a broadcast tomorrow of the game against the Padres on MLB Network. Logan Gilbert is slated to start that game, followed by Matt Brash and Andrés Muñoz, so if you haven’t gotten to see Seattle’s set-up men this spring, that’s your chance.