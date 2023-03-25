Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/25/23: Julio Rodríguez, Miles Mikolas, and Keston Hiura

Hello all and welcome to Saturday! It’s the final weekend before the MLB regular season begins, so let’s dig into it.
In Mariners news...
- Check out Julio’s Sports Illustrated cover interview, in which he shouts out Lookout Landing!
- The Mariners rotation order is set!
Scott Servais confirmed the rotation order as Castillo, Ray, Gilbert, Gonzales, Kirby.— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) March 24, 2023
Other news, Tommy La Stella will take some pregame work at 3B today for the first time since coming up with the shoulder issue.
Around the league...
- The Cardinals agreed to a two-year contract extension with right-handed starter Miles Mikolas.
- Former Oregon State standout and current Brewers infielder Keston Hiura will not make the team’s roster. He is out of minor league options, so Milwaukee will entertain trade offers on him before sending him through waivers.
- The Pirates will reportedly take another crack at extending star outfielder Bryan Reynolds before Opening Day.
- Mike Petriello at MLB ranked all of the teams heading into the season, naming the Mariners as one of the contenders for the year.
- Miami is bringing back the old Florida Marlins look!
Flashback to the past. ✨— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) March 24, 2023
The Marlins will be fitted in Florida Marlins uniforms same as the 1993 team in the organization's inaugural season for Friday home games this season (excluding Lou Gehrig Day and Roberto Clemente Day).
: https://t.co/5rOTQv6054 pic.twitter.com/wtElxbA7eT
- I always love this look at weird high school fields.
I measured the specs of every Delaware high school home baseball field. Here are, in my opinion, the two weirdest fields you can play on in an official Delaware high school baseball game. pic.twitter.com/sk5yWiSLLe— David Hrusovsky Sports (@davehrus) March 23, 2023
- A new version of Out of the Park Baseball is out now. Cody Stavenhagen at The Athletic sat down with the guy who started the world’s most intricate baseball simulation game. ($)
Anders’ picks...
- With No. 1 seeds Houston and Alabama losing in the Sweet 16 of the men’s college basketball tournament yesterday, we are now entering the first year ever where there are zero No. 1 seeds in the Elite 8.
