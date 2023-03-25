 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/25/23: Julio Rodríguez, Miles Mikolas, and Keston Hiura

Happy Saturday!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

Hello all and welcome to Saturday! It’s the final weekend before the MLB regular season begins, so let’s dig into it.

In Mariners news...

  • Check out Julio’s Sports Illustrated cover interview, in which he shouts out Lookout Landing!
  • The Mariners rotation order is set!

Around the league...

  • I always love this look at weird high school fields.
  • A new version of Out of the Park Baseball is out now. Cody Stavenhagen at The Athletic sat down with the guy who started the world’s most intricate baseball simulation game. ($)

Anders’ picks...

  • With No. 1 seeds Houston and Alabama losing in the Sweet 16 of the men’s college basketball tournament yesterday, we are now entering the first year ever where there are zero No. 1 seeds in the Elite 8.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...