FanPost Friday: Your Seattle Mariners Spring Training superlatives

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Well, there are only five Spring Training games left for these Seattle Mariners and then it’s time for the real thing. With the warm-up pretty much over, we might as well put some bows on these presents before we unwrap them, right?
Spring Training stats are, of course, meaningless in the grand scheme of things. These are the only four things you want to see in Spring Training from your favorite team:
- Your position player starters and stars performing at a similar or close-to-it level as they’ve performed in regular seasons past. The eye test here is more important than the actual results
- Your starting rotation pitchers and top bullpen arms gradually building up to expected velocity levels and competitiveness
- Prospects and other no-hype minors grinders having a few breakout performances, maybe a game-winning hit, etc. It’s good for morale
- NO INJURIES
(/Tosses 2-ton sack of salt over shoulder)
Thankfully the Mariners have avoided any significant injuries this spring, with only Dylan Moore and J.P. Crawford dealing with minor bang-ups. I would like to see the rest of the starters packed in ice and bubble-wrap and put on a plane to Seattle right now, but I’m sure they’ll get a few more reps in this weekend. Fingers crossed for no shenanigans (St. Patrick’s Day is OVER, okay).
All right, if you haven’t been following too closely or you’re just curious about what the actual ST stats are looking like, here’s a handy link. Without further ado, let’s cast those votes for SPRING TRAINING SUPERLATIVES!
Poll
Best overall offensive performance in Spring Training
-
5%
Cooper Hummel
-
87%
Jarred Kelenic
-
0%
Tom Murphy
-
3%
Julio Rodríguez
-
0%
Teoscar Hernández
-
0%
Jake Scheiner
-
0%
Mike Ford
-
0%
Ty France
-
0%
Cade Marlowe
-
0%
Eugenio Suárez
-
0%
Sam Haggerty
-
0%
Cal Raleigh
-
0%
Other, name in comments
Poll
Most surprising offensive performance in ST
-
39%
Jarred Kelenic
-
49%
Cooper Hummel
-
0%
Tom Murphy
-
0%
Cade Marlowe
-
2%
Harry Ford
-
1%
Jake Scheiner
-
1%
Brian O’Keefe
-
0%
Jake Anchia
-
0%
Randy Bednar
-
0%
José Caballero
-
2%
Alberto Rodríguez
-
0%
Other, name in comments!
Poll
Starting pitcher who got the biggest hype boost based off their ST performance
-
1%
Luis Castillo
-
51%
Robbie Ray
-
37%
George Kirby
-
1%
Logan Gilbert
-
0%
Marco Gonzales
-
1%
Chris Flexen
-
5%
Other, name in comments!
Okay, time for some traditional superlatives!
Poll
Most athletic:
-
76%
Julio Rodríguez
-
4%
Jarred Kelenic
-
0%
Teoscar Hernández
-
6%
Sam Haggerty
-
0%
Eugenio Suárez
-
0%
J.P. Crawford
-
1%
Kolten Wong
-
0%
Ty France
-
2%
Cal Raleigh
-
1%
Tom Murphy
-
5%
Cooper Hummel
-
0%
Other, name in comments!
Poll
Position player most likely to succeed:
-
86%
Julio Rodríguez
-
2%
Jarred Kelenic
-
1%
Teoscar Hernández
-
1%
Sam Haggerty
-
0%
Eugenio Suárez
-
0%
J.P. Crawford
-
0%
Kolten Wong
-
2%
Ty France
-
4%
Cal Raleigh
-
0%
Tom Murphy
-
1%
Cooper Hummel
-
0%
Other, name in comments!
Poll
Starting pitcher most likely to succeed:
-
49%
Luis Castillo
-
6%
Robbie Ray
-
38%
George Kirby
-
3%
Logan Gilbert
-
0%
Marco Gonzales
-
0%
Chris Flexen
-
0%
Other, name in comments!
Poll
Bullpen pitcher most likely to succeed:
-
0%
Brendan Bernardino
-
0%
Trevor Gott
-
14%
Matt Brash
-
0%
J.B. Bukauskas
-
0%
Diego Castillo
-
0%
Tyler Saucedo
-
3%
Penn Murfee
-
76%
Andres Muñoz
-
2%
Paul Sewald
-
0%
Matt Festa
-
0%
Other, name in comments!
Poll
Life of the party:
-
15%
Julio Rodríguez
-
59%
Eugenio Suárez
-
0%
Cooper Hummel
-
1%
Penn Murfee
-
12%
J.P. Crawford
-
0%
Kolten Wong
-
2%
Sam Haggerty
-
8%
Ty France
-
0%
Other, name in comments
Poll
Best hair so far in 2023:
-
22%
Robbie Ray
-
33%
Eugenio Suárez
-
10%
Andres Muñoz
-
6%
J.P. Crawford
-
14%
Luis Castillo
-
3%
Logan Gilbert
-
9%
Penn Murfee
-
0%
Other, name in comments!
All right, that’s enough for today. This time next week, we’ll be all abuzz from Opening Day at T-Mobile Park the night before. Real baseball is only days away! Have a great weekend and let’s go Mariners.
