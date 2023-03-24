Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/24/23: J.P. Crawford, Rhys Hoskins, and Jed Lowrie

Hello all, happy Friday! As we enter the last weekend before Opening Day, here’s what’s happening the sport.
In Mariners news...
- The J.P. alien stuff continues.
Who is on Team Aliens? pic.twitter.com/3tAI2NPqCt— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) March 23, 2023
- The Mariners have made a couple of last-minute minor league signings.
The Mariners have signed Pat Valaika to a minor league contract, and he's working out with the Rainiers. Former Orioles and Rockies infielder, had a huge year for Albuquerque in 2019. UCLA Bruin.— Mike Curto (@CurtoWorld) March 23, 2023
#Mariners have signed INF Ty Kelly to a minor league contract.— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) March 24, 2023
- Patrick Dubuque at Baseball Prospectus penned the 2023 season preview for the Seattle Mariners.
Around the league...
- Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL in a spring training game.
- This commercial has the weirdest energy...I thought it was a clip from MLB The Show for the first 10 seconds of it. Learn more about the strange ad campaign to promote the new rules here.
major league baseball has apparently decided the new rule changes are a great idea for a marketing campaign and while they really are not and most of the ads I’ve seen so far have sucked, this one,,, this one is a gem pic.twitter.com/rcoMxeYFMk— Francesca (she/her) (@francescaossi) March 23, 2023
- Baseball America released a list of the top 100 players in the sport, ranking each MLB player on a 20-80 scouting grade scale.
- Longtime A’s and Astros infielder Jed Lowrie has announced his retirement.
- Minor league teams cannot be stopped.
Don’t let it take up any more space— Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) March 23, 2023
The @EugeneEmeralds will further immortalize one of Oregon’s weirdest moments when they become
The Exploding Whales
Limited merch available NOW https://t.co/EefXFhcULX pic.twitter.com/5WZgG1TGSJ
- Learn about what it’s like to face Shohei Ohtani (at least from one side!)
Absolutely nobody asked for this, but this is a fun little breakdown of what went through my head as I faced Shohei Ohtani in the WBC— Todd Van Steensel (@toddvs35) March 23, 2023
My main thought was “If he hits a home run, he’s supposed to. He’s the best… but if you get him out, that’s a fun memory to have forever” pic.twitter.com/FAOF76SHh7
Loading comments...