 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 3/24/23: J.P. Crawford, Rhys Hoskins, and Jed Lowrie

All we can ever hope for is to get through spring training injury-free.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
2022 World Series Game 6: Philadelphia Phillies v. Houston Astros Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello all, happy Friday! As we enter the last weekend before Opening Day, here’s what’s happening the sport.

In Mariners news...

  • The J.P. alien stuff continues.
  • The Mariners have made a couple of last-minute minor league signings.

Around the league...

  • Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his ACL in a spring training game.
  • This commercial has the weirdest energy...I thought it was a clip from MLB The Show for the first 10 seconds of it. Learn more about the strange ad campaign to promote the new rules here.
  • Learn about what it’s like to face Shohei Ohtani (at least from one side!)

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...