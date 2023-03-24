The Daily Catch: Mar 24, 2023

Happy Friday, readers! We made it! Shay Weintraub, here, and I’m adamant that the best flavor of LaCroix is Limoncello.
Here’s the leaders of the Lookout Landing Bracket Challenge:
Men’s Tourney: ThatGroovyThing
Women’s Tourney: Corco’s Bracket
SM and SM on SM
Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.
These unis, tho.
6 days until Opening Day. #GoMariners #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/RMxyqwzTBY— Kevin Martinez (@Kevin_Martinez) March 24, 2023
An Australian pitcher broke down what it was like to face Shohei Ohtani.
Absolutely nobody asked for this, but this is a fun little breakdown of what went through my head as I faced Shohei Ohtani in the WBC— Todd Van Steensel (@toddvs35) March 23, 2023
My main thought was “If he hits a home run, he’s supposed to. He’s the best… but if you get him out, that’s a fun memory to have forever” pic.twitter.com/FAOF76SHh7
Another wonderful post from a wonderful Twitter account.
March 24, 2023
Daily Trivia Question
Yesterday’s answer: Yuniesky Betancourt wore #7 for the Mariners.
Poll
6 days until Opening Day! Who wore #6 for the Mariners?
-
53%
Nick Franklin
-
10%
Mike Morse
-
28%
Mike Blowers
-
7%
Tug Hulett
Daily Fun Poll
Poll
Choose a cheese for your sandwich:
-
51%
Cheddar
-
43%
Swiss
-
2%
American
-
2%
Mozzarella
Loading comments...