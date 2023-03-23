Mariners 2023 Spring Training: Game #25

Tonight the Mariners travel to Goodyear Ballpark to face the Cincinnati Reds. Chris Flexen will take the bump, opposed by former Mariners prospect and element of the Eugenio Suárez/Jesse Winker trade, lefty Brandon Williamson. Following Flexen: Matt Brash, Andrés Muñoz, Paul Sewald, and Justin Topa. Sounds like fun, right? Well too bad, because this game is not on television. Alas.

Here’s how the Mariners will line up for their 25th tilt of Spring Training:

Let’s have a good time in Goodyear. pic.twitter.com/Dwh33WDiyF — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 23, 2023

And here’s the Reds lineup. Sadly there’s no Noelvi Marte or Edwin Arroyo, as the Reds will be running out something close to their Opening Day lineup.

Nick Senzel gets the start at third! #RedsST pic.twitter.com/Q1fqbz3MYr — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) March 23, 2023

(If you’re interested in a Noelvi Marte update anyway, he had a three-hit day for the Reds back on the 18th and has posted some truly eye-popping exit velos this spring. Reds ownership does not deserve Noelvi Marte being great but the fans sure do, so we’re rooting for him.)

Game time is 6:05, and you can listen via 710 Seattle Sports, or stream the audio through MLB At-Bat, MLB TV, or on Mariners.com.