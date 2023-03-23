 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Catch: Mar 23, 2023

Happy National Puppy Day!

By Shay Weintraub
Happy Thursday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and today I ran into a woman named Brenda in a coffee shop in Providence, RI and I told her about this site. Brenda, if you’re reading this, it was nice meeting you!

Here’s today’s catch:

Photo of the Game (vs. LAD)

No photos available.

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Our old pal, Daniel Vogelbach, is just as enjoyable as ever.

Sam Haggerty’s pup continues to be the cutest.

Julioooooooooooo is on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s MLB Preview issue!

Eddy Alvarez speed skating around the Brewers clubhouse in a jock strap-over-leggings is a look to behold.

My knees hurt watching this.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: Stefen Romero did not wear #8 for the Mariners

Poll

7 days until opening day! Who wore #7 for the Mariners?

view results
  • 13%
    Carlos Guillen
    (2 votes)
  • 33%
    Yuniesky Betancourt
    (5 votes)
  • 33%
    Gordon Beckham
    (5 votes)
  • 20%
    Ruben Sierra
    (3 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll

Poll

Do you have a pet with a baseball/Mariner-related name?

view results
  • 5%
    Heck yeah!
    (1 vote)
  • 94%
    Nah
    (16 votes)
17 votes total Vote Now

