The Daily Catch: Mar 23, 2023

Happy Thursday, readers! Shay Weintraub, here, and today I ran into a woman named Brenda in a coffee shop in Providence, RI and I told her about this site. Brenda, if you’re reading this, it was nice meeting you!

Here’s today’s catch:

SM and SM on SM

Seattle Mariners and some more on social media, that is.

Our old pal, Daniel Vogelbach, is just as enjoyable as ever.

Could the larger bases give the Mets a new threat on the base paths? pic.twitter.com/Y1dmDgpStK — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) March 23, 2023

Sam Haggerty’s pup continues to be the cutest.

Julioooooooooooo is on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s MLB Preview issue!

Eddy Alvarez speed skating around the Brewers clubhouse in a jock strap-over-leggings is a look to behold.

My knees hurt watching this.

Daily Trivia Question

Yesterday’s answer: Stefen Romero did not wear #8 for the Mariners

Poll 7 days until opening day! Who wore #7 for the Mariners? Carlos Guillen

Yuniesky Betancourt

Gordon Beckham

Ruben Sierra vote view results 13% Carlos Guillen (2 votes)

33% Yuniesky Betancourt (5 votes)

33% Gordon Beckham (5 votes)

20% Ruben Sierra (3 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Daily Fun Poll